BRIEF-Altia Consultores signs 2.9 mln euro contract in Chile

April 26 (Reuters) - Altia Consultores SA :

* Said on Monday it had signed a contract with the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare in Chile for management service of national employment agency (BNE) platform for about 2.9 million euros ($3.3 million)

* The contract involves a new software development for BNE, administration and maintenance services of the new platform

* The contract has a duration of 48 months with an extension option for a period of the same duration

