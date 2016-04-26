FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altia Consultores signs 2.9 mln euro contract in Chile
#IT Services & Consulting
April 26, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Altia Consultores signs 2.9 mln euro contract in Chile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Altia Consultores SA :

* Said on Monday it had signed a contract with the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare in Chile for management service of national employment agency (BNE) platform for about 2.9 million euros ($3.3 million)

* The contract involves a new software development for BNE, administration and maintenance services of the new platform

* The contract has a duration of 48 months with an extension option for a period of the same duration

Source text: bit.ly/1Wnf3kG

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8880 euros Gdynia Newsroom

