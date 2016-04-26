BRIEF-B/E Aerospace Q1 shr $0.81

April 26 (Reuters) - B/E Aerospace Inc :
* Says Q1 revenues of $717 million increased 4 percent as compared with prior year period
* B/E Aerospace first quarter results exceed expectations; revenues up 4%, net earnings up 6%, EPS up 10%; raises 2016 financial guidance
* Q1 earnings per share $0.81
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.20 to $3.25
* Says now expect 2016 revenue growth of approximately 4 percent
* Says increased quarterly dividend 10 percent to $0.21 per share
