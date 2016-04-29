Japanese buyers take the wheel on European CLOs

* Japanese buyers hold key to euro CLO revival

* More investors coming, Norinchukin eyeing deals

* Ample demand comes with fine-print rules

* Buy-and-hold tactic threatens liquidity

By Mariana Ionova

LONDON, April 29 (IFR) - An influx of Japanese cash has proved a boon for the European CLO market but some warn the support of this deep-pocketed investor base will come at a cost, as they wield greater power.

Blackstone’s GSO became the latest CLO manager to tap into this buyer base, clearing the year’s largest deal this week with the help of a cornerstone Japanese investor.

The blockbuster 558.05m Elm Park is the eighth European deal to price in less than two months, with the market revived by better sentiment and tighter spreads, after a five-week lull in mid-March.

Japanese buyers have driven much of the issuance, providing a welcome reprieve from long-standing worries over woefully thin European Triple A demand.

But luring the Japanese investor base has also come at a cost for managers, with these investors often bringing strict structural and spread requirements to the table.

The group’s influence is set to grow further as more Japanese banks prepare to enter the sector this year.

Norinchukin Bank is among them and is understood to be in the final stages of securing approval to buy into euro CLOs. The behemoth lender will likely start buying Triple As later this year, according to several sources.

“They would be taking entire tranches,” said one CLO manager. “That’s what they do - it’s all or nothing with them.”

“And having these buyers is a good thing for the market. But you don’t get something for nothing with them - they will take what they need to take.”

WIDER SPREADS, STRICT RULES

Recently Japanese banks have made a cautious but steady return to the European CLO market, after pulling back in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

Bank of Mitsubishi UFJ was one of the first to venture back, making an investment in Carlyle’s December euro trade.

Since then, Japanese investors have bought into at least three other deals, including the CSAM and 3i Debt Management prints. In some cases, their support has also helped boost the size of the deal.

But their bid has also put the brakes on how much managers have been able to tighten deals’ senior spreads.

None of the trades with Japanese support have managed to bring in spreads beyond 150bp, even as the broader market has tightened into the mid-140s.

Japanese buyers have at times also requested complex structural tweaks, with some managers yielding to these requirements in a bid to keep these investors on board.

Earlier this month, a Japanese buyer asked GSO to add a “3a7” structure to their deal, a rarely-used trading requirement that restricts what assets CLO managers can buy and sell as part of the trade.

The requirement allows managers to include bond buckets in their deals without running foul of the Volcker rule. But it also makes it more difficult to manage a CLO, according to several managers.

“They are wielding a huge amount of power right now and it’s difficult to see how that can be diluted in the near term,” said one CLO investor. “Because there aren’t really any other buyers joining the party at the moment.”

LIQUIDITY WORRIES

As Japanese buyers begin to pick up even larger chunks of euro deals, some have questioned what impact this will have on market liquidity.

The elusive investor group has long preferred to employ a buy-and-hold strategy, as it looks to put cash to work into something other than negative yielding Japanese government debt.

Market players expect them to do the same in the European CLO space.

The market will likely “never see those bonds again,” one fund manager said, potentially putting further pressure on already-squeezed liquidity in the CLO secondary market.

“It’s very difficult to bite the hand that feeds you. Would you rather not see a deal done because you’re worried about liquidity?” a second CLO investor added.

So far, managers have reserved enough of the Triple A paper for the broader market to maintain a good level of liquidity.

But, if that changes, some European buyers may choose to step back from the sector, the investor said.

“When we start seeing buyers putting in a ticket for the whole tranche, then you start asking yourself, well do I really want to play in this deal.” (Reporting by Mariana Ionova; editing by Helene Durand, Alex Chambers)