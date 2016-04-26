FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-OGK-2 postpones placement of RUB 7.5 bln bonds indefinitely
April 26, 2016 / 3:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-OGK-2 postpones placement of RUB 7.5 bln bonds indefinitely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) -

** OGK-2 has decided to postpone the placement of its 7.5 billion rouble ($113.57 million) bonds, the specific dates for book building will be announced separately, according to materials for investors

** The book building ran on Tuesday, April 26

** Last coupon benchmark rate was 10.20-10.40 pct per annum, 10.25-10.50 pct per annum at the beginning of book building and 10.60-10.85 pct per annum in the pre-marketing

For further company coverage For the story in Russian, click ($1 = 66.0400 roubles) (Reported by Elena Orekhova in Moscow, translated by Gdynia newsroom)

