April 26 (Reuters) - Bolzoni SpA :

* Says Tamburi Investment Partners SpA sells entire 11.956 percent stake in Bolzoni

* Says 11.956 percent stake in Bolzoni sold to Hyster-Yale Capital Holding Italy Srl outside mandatory tender offer announced on April 1

* Hyster-Yale Capital Holding Italy Srl is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials

* Handling, Inc

* The price was 4.3 euros per share