April 26, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sonic Automotive Q1 earnings per share $0.31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline and 5th bullet to say company reported Q1 earnings per share of $0.31, not a loss of $0.05 per share)

April 26 (Reuters) - Sonic Automotive Inc :

* Sonic Automotive Inc. Reports record Q1 results

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.07 to $2.17 from continuing operations

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 pre-owned units of 29,333, up 4.3% over prior year quarter

* Sonic Automotive Inc qtrly total revenue $2.23 billion versus $2.24 billion last year

* Sonic Automotive Inc says anticipate investing approximately $250 million in land and facilities in current year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $2.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly new retail vehicles revenue $1.15 billion versus $1.19 billion

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly used vehicles revenue $598.4 million versus $593.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

