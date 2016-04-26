BRIEF-Brixmor Property Group qtrly NAREIT FFO SHR $0.53

April 26 (Reuters) - Brixmor Property Group Inc

* Qtrly EPS $0.20

* Brixmor property group reports first quarter 2016 results

* For three months ended march 31, 2016, net income attributable to common stockholders $0.20 per share

* For three months ended march 31, 2016 NAREIT FFO of $161.3 million , or $0.53 per diluted share

* Affirming its previously provided expectations for 2016 earnings and portfolio metrics

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S