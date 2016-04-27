FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norway banking industry agrees wage deal with one union
April 27, 2016 / 4:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Norway banking industry agrees wage deal with one union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Banking and insurance lobby group Finance Norway said in a statement:

* Says has agreed wage deal with employees in Finance Sector Union (Finansforbundet), while negotiations continue with the Confederation of Trade Unions (LO)

* Says talks with LO to continue on April 28

* Finansforbundet in separate statement confirmed the deal and said it implied an overall wage increase in 2016 of 2.4 percent, in line with deal struck earlier by workers in manufacturing industries (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.