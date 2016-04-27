FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altus TFI plans share buyback, no dividend
April 27, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Altus TFI plans share buyback, no dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Altus TFI SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its management has recommended to transfer 90 pct of FY 2015 net profit in the amount of 55.5 million zlotys ($14.3 million) to the company’s supplementary capital

* Its shareholders may allocate funds from the supplementary capital for financing of the share repurchase

* It has also decided to spend the remaining 10 pct of FY net profit, 6.2 million zlotys, on social causes

* The management’s plans have been approved by the supervisory board

* The final decision on FY 2015 net profit allocation will be taken at the company’s general meeting of shareholders called for June 30

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8711 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

