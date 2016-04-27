FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ams announces $77 mln intellectual property award against US-competitor
April 27, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ams announces $77 mln intellectual property award against US-competitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27(Reuters) - ams AG :

* Said on Tuesday its wholly-owned subsidiary, ams-TAOS USA was awarded $77 million in damages from United States-based Intersil Corporation, including $10 million in exemplary damages

* Decision comes after 2015 four-week trial in which jurors in the federal Eastern District of Texas found in favor of ams-TAOS on all claims against Intersil

* Final judgement which will be entered on a later date can, however, be appealed

* Ams is therefore not able to estimate a time frame for conclusion of the case or recovery of damages awarded

