DUBLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - Glanbia :

- reiterates FY guidance of adjusted EPS growth of 8 pct to 10 pct (constant currency); outlook for rest of 2016 ‘positive’

- wholly owned revenue declined 1.9 pct Y/Y (constant currency) in Q1; price declines of 5.8 pct primarily associated with reduced dairy prices

- performance nutrition and global ingredients deliver volume growth in Q1