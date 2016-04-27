FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shareholders approve Gremi Inwestycje and KCI's merger plan
April 27, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shareholders approve Gremi Inwestycje and KCI's merger plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Gremi Inwestycje SA, KCI SA :

* Said on Tuesday that shareholders approved the merger plan of Gremi Inwestycje SA and KCI SA

* The merger will be implemented via transfer of all the assets of Gremi Inwestycje to KCI in exchange for shares of KCI which will be offered to shareholders of Gremi Inwestycje

* KCI resolved to raise its capital by 5.0 million zlotys ($1.3 million) via issue of 168,289,088 series G shares

$1 = 3.8696 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

