BRIEF-Shareholders approve Gremi Inwestycje and KCI's merger plan

April 27 (Reuters) - Gremi Inwestycje SA, KCI SA :

* Said on Tuesday that shareholders approved the merger plan of Gremi Inwestycje SA and KCI SA

* The merger will be implemented via transfer of all the assets of Gremi Inwestycje to KCI in exchange for shares of KCI which will be offered to shareholders of Gremi Inwestycje

* KCI resolved to raise its capital by 5.0 million zlotys ($1.3 million) via issue of 168,289,088 series G shares

