BUZZ-Amec: top performer on European oil & gas index after Q1 results

** Oilfield services co Amec Foster Wheeler +c.3% & top of Stoxx 600 oil & gas index as co’s in-line Q1 results reassure investors

** Co also names Halliburton exec Jonathan Lewis as CEO, effective June 1

** Societe Generale writes that Amec flagging “only slight” LFL rev decline for FY implicitly signals uptick in coming qtrs

** Brokerage also sees positive in co’s indication that FY trading margins expected to reduce by significantly less than in last yr

** Brent jumps on Wed & remains near 2016 highs on the back of strong investor sentiment & weak dollar

** Stock -48% y/y vs -c.17% broader European oil & gas index