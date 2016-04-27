FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Amec: top performer on European oil & gas index after Q1 results
#Hot Stocks
April 27, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Amec: top performer on European oil & gas index after Q1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Oilfield services co Amec Foster Wheeler +c.3% & top of Stoxx 600 oil & gas index as co’s in-line Q1 results reassure investors

** Co also names Halliburton exec Jonathan Lewis as CEO, effective June 1

** Societe Generale writes that Amec flagging “only slight” LFL rev decline for FY implicitly signals uptick in coming qtrs

** Brokerage also sees positive in co’s indication that FY trading margins expected to reduce by significantly less than in last yr

** Brent jumps on Wed & remains near 2016 highs on the back of strong investor sentiment & weak dollar

** Stock -48% y/y vs -c.17% broader European oil & gas index

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
