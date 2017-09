BRIEF-Millet Innovation FY net profit up 30.2 percent at 3.3 million euros

April 28 (Reuters) - Millet Innovation SA :

* FY revenue 21.8 million euros ($24.71 million) versus 20.3 million euros year ago, up 7.7 percent

* FY operating profit 3.5 million euros versus 4.2 million euros, down 16.4 percent

* FY net profit 3.3 million euros versus 2.5 million euros, up 30.2 percent

* Targets a revenue of 23 million euros ($26.07 million) with net profitability still above 10 percent of the revenue for 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1NVyWZq

