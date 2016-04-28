FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brighter to issue 4.6 million shares
April 28, 2016 / 5:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brighter to issue 4.6 million shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Brighter publ AB :

* Said on Wednesday made decision to issue 4.6 million shares without preferential rights for existing shareholders

* Issue has been subscribed by consortium of private investors led by Capensor Capital

* Subscription price is 2.33 Swedish crowns ($0.2882) per share

* Proceeds of 10.5 million crowns will be used to strengthen its financial position

* Subscription price represents a premium of 15 percent against average last 10 days volume weighted stock price

* Has been granted loan of 10.5 million crowns by subscribing consortium

* Loan runs through 1 year with annual interest of 10 percent

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.0837 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
