BRIEF-Brighter to issue 4.6 million shares

* Said on Wednesday made decision to issue 4.6 million shares without preferential rights for existing shareholders
* Issue has been subscribed by consortium of private investors led by Capensor Capital
* Subscription price is 2.33 Swedish crowns ($0.2882) per share
* Proceeds of 10.5 million crowns will be used to strengthen its financial position
* Subscription price represents a premium of 15 percent against average last 10 days volume weighted stock price
* Has been granted loan of 10.5 million crowns by subscribing consortium
* Loan runs through 1 year with annual interest of 10 percent
