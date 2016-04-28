FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quercus TFI to buy back own shares
#Financials
April 28, 2016 / 6:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Quercus TFI to buy back own shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Quercus TFI SA :

* Said on Wednesday its shareholders resolved to allocate up to 29.8 million zlotys ($7.69 million) from FY 2015 net profit for share repurchase

* Additionally 0.6 mln zlotys will be transferred to the company’s capital reserve

* Plans to buy back up to 6.3 million own shares

* Shares might be acquired at 9.5 zlotys per share

* Previously, in March, the company’s management recommended to allocate 2015 net profit for either dividend payment of 0.47 zloty per share or share repurchase

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8748 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

