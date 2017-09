April 28 (Reuters) - Triton Development SA :

* Said on Wednesday that AGIO RB FIZ sold its entire 12.03 percent stake (765,866 shares) in Triton Development on April 21

* on April 21 RDI LLC acquired 12.03 percent stake in Triton Development

* AGIO RB FIZ is a fund managed by AgioFunds TFI SA

