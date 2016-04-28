FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avery Dennison to buy Mactac Europe for 200 mln euros including debt
April 28, 2016 / 6:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Avery Dennison to buy Mactac Europe for 200 mln euros including debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Avery Dennison Corp :

* Says acquisition is expected to have an immaterial impact to earnings per share in 2016

* Avery dennison to acquire Mactac Europe

* Says will acquire european business of Mactac , for purchase price of 200 million Euros including assumed debt

* Deal expected to have immaterial impact to earnings per share in 2016 and be approximately ten cents accretive to EPS in 2017

* Says will maintain Mactac brand for graphic films

* Says to fund acquisition with existing cash and credit facilities

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
