April 28 (Reuters) - Ossur hf :

* Reported on Wednesday Q1 sales of $114 million versus $114 million year ago

* Q1 EBITDA was $19 million versus $21 million year ago

* Q1 net profit was $9 million versus $9 million year ago

* Financial guidance for the full year of 2016 is unchanged

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: