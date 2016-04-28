FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF- Vardia Insurance secures solvency position via sale of Swedish insurance portfolio
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2016 / 7:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF- Vardia Insurance secures solvency position via sale of Swedish insurance portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Vardia Insurance Group ASA :

* Said on Wednesday had entered on April 27 into agreement with Gjensidige Forsikring ASA , whereby Gjensidige acquires the company’s insurance portfolio in Sweden

* Purchase consideration is 200 million Swedish crowns ($24.82 million)

* Said had also entered into share purchase agreement for repurchase of Vardia Norge AS and its distribution business

* Vardia Norge AS had been divested due to capital considerations as part of restructuring announced on Aug. 11, 2015

* Upon completion of transactions, the company is expected to have a solvency ratio in excess of the Board’s comfort target level of 130 pct

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.0588 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.