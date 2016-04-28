BRIEF- Vardia Insurance secures solvency position via sale of Swedish insurance portfolio

April 28 (Reuters) - Vardia Insurance Group ASA :

* Said on Wednesday had entered on April 27 into agreement with Gjensidige Forsikring ASA , whereby Gjensidige acquires the company’s insurance portfolio in Sweden

* Purchase consideration is 200 million Swedish crowns ($24.82 million)

* Said had also entered into share purchase agreement for repurchase of Vardia Norge AS and its distribution business

* Vardia Norge AS had been divested due to capital considerations as part of restructuring announced on Aug. 11, 2015

* Upon completion of transactions, the company is expected to have a solvency ratio in excess of the Board’s comfort target level of 130 pct

