BUZZ-Weir: top Stoxx industrial services gainer on guidance hike
April 28, 2016 / 7:26 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Weir: top Stoxx industrial services gainer on guidance hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Resources capex co Weir +c.6% & top of Stoxx 600 industrial goods & services after says H1 profits to be slightly ahead of market expectations

** Says H1 to be helped by cost reduction measures, which also help co post Q1 profits slightly ahead of its own expectations

** Stock top FTSE midcap gainer on Thurs, with c.1/5X 30-day avg vol through in first 15 mins

** Hike in guidance for minerals business largely offsetting downgrade for oil & gas, Morgan Stanley says, adding that it expect shares to move up a bit given weakness at mining peers

** Stoxx 600 peer sector -c.12% y/y vs Weir’s c.36%

** Co also says FY constant currency revs now anticipated to be broadly flat vs last yr, slightly ahead of previous expectations

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
