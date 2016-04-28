FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Main shareholder of Bank Vozrozhdenie may conduct SPO to increase free float
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2016 / 11:37 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Main shareholder of Bank Vozrozhdenie may conduct SPO to increase free float

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) -

** Bank Vozrozhdenie may conduct secondary public offering (SPO) of the part of shares held by its main shareholder, Promsvyazcapital, to increase free float, Promsvyazbank press service said

** “We are aiming to keep Bank Vozrozhdenie’s shares in the higher quotation list (on the Moscow Exchange)... To do this, it is necessary to increase free float by about 15 pct more” - it said

** One of the ways to achieve this aim could be SPO of part of shares held by Promsvyazcapital, which belongs to Ananyev brothers

** Group promises to define its plans in summer of 2016

For further company coverage, For the story in Russian, click (Reorted by Oksana Kobzeva in Moscow, translated by Gdynia newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.