BRIEF-KNF to exclude Alterco's shares from trading on WSE as of May 23

April 28 (Reuters) - Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF):

* Said on Tuesday that the deadline for filing application for review of an administrative decision of March 22 by Alterco SA expired on April 22

* Based on the decision from March 22, KNF decided to indefinitely exclude from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) Alterco’s shares

* KNF ruled that the exclusion of the company’s securities from trade would be effective 30 days after the date on which this decision becomes final

* Said that to date it has not received the company’s request for a retrial and therefore the last day of trading of the company’s shares will be May 23

* Said the company might have sent the request for the retrial via post before April 22, therefore there is a possibility that the request will reach KNF in the next few days and the case will need to be reconsidered

Source text bit.ly/1rktfiZ

