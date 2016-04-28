FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KNF to exclude Alterco's shares from trading on WSE as of May 23
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 28, 2016 / 1:02 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-KNF to exclude Alterco's shares from trading on WSE as of May 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF):

* Said on Tuesday that the deadline for filing application for review of an administrative decision of March 22 by Alterco SA expired on April 22

* Based on the decision from March 22, KNF decided to indefinitely exclude from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) Alterco’s shares

* KNF ruled that the exclusion of the company’s securities from trade would be effective 30 days after the date on which this decision becomes final

* Said that to date it has not received the company’s request for a retrial and therefore the last day of trading of the company’s shares will be May 23

* Said the company might have sent the request for the retrial via post before April 22, therefore there is a possibility that the request will reach KNF in the next few days and the case will need to be reconsidered

Source text bit.ly/1rktfiZ

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

