BRIEF-Esperite comments on Q1 trading update
April 29, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Esperite comments on Q1 trading update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29(Reuters) - Esperite NV :

* Says sales for Genoma compared to the sales of Q4 2015 increased by more than 40 pct for the Q1

* It was expected that Stem Cell sales levels would stabilize during 2015; these expectations have materialized by the end of 2015 and maintain more clear in Q1 2016

* On a consolidated level sales did growth relative less because the absolute sales levels of Genoma are less compared to the absolute sales levels of Stem Cell

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

