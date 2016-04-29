FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vantage Development recommends FY 2015 dividend of 0.13 zloty/shr
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vantage Development recommends FY 2015 dividend of 0.13 zloty/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Vantage Development SA :

* Said on Thursday that its management board plans to recommend to company’s shareholders FY 2015 dividend of 0.13 zloty per share or 8.1 million zlotys ($2.10 million) in total

* Moreover, its management board adopted new dividend policy to be implemented following the approval of the company’s FY 2016 financial statements

* Under the new dividend policy, management will propose at the annual general meetings of shareholders to pay FY dividend at 5 pct of average annual capitalization of the company but not higher than 10 million zlotys

* The new policy will apply until the approval of FY 2018 financial statements

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8617 zlotys

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.