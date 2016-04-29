FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Digirad Corp Q1 shr $0.07 per diluted share
April 29, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Digirad Corp Q1 shr $0.07 per diluted share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Digirad Corp

* Company reaffirms its previously announced fiscal year 2016 revenue, non-gaap adjusted ebitda guidance

* Says total revenues for 2016 Q1 were $31.2 million, an increase of 125.1 percent compared to prior year’s Q1 revenues of $13.8 million.

* Says adjusted net income for 2016 Q1 was $1.3 million, or $0.07 per diluted share,

* Now providing financial guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share between $0.30 and $0.35 for fiscal year 2016

* Announces a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share

