BRIEF-Valeant says 3 new independent directors nominated to board

April 29 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Valeant announces nominees for election to board of directors

* Three new independent directors nominated to board

* Independent directors nominated to board; five independent directors will not be standing for re-election

* Says neither Pearson nor Howard B. Schiller will be standing for re-election

* Joseph Papa has been nominated for election to board

* Five current independent directors nominated for re-election are William Ackman, Frederic Eshelman, Stephen Fraidin, Robert Hale, Thomas Ross

* Five independent directors not standing for re-election are Ronald Farmer, Colleen Goggins, Theo Melas-Kyriazi, G. Mason Morfit, Norma Provencio

* Nominating and governance committee recommended 3 additional independent directors Argeris N. Karabelas, Russel C. Robertson, Amy B. Wechsler