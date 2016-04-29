FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vodafone India mandates for up to US$3bn IPO
#New Issues News
April 29, 2016 / 3:45 PM / a year ago

Vodafone India mandates for up to US$3bn IPO

Anuradha Subramanyan

1 Min Read

April 29 (IFR) - UK telecom giant Vodafone has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Kotak and UBS as joint global coordinators for the IPO of its Indian unit, according to two sources.

The IPO is expected to raise US$2bn-$3bn, potentially smashing the Rs155bn (US$2.3bn) record of Coal India as the country’s largest float.

Banks winning joint bookrunner slots are Deutsche Bank, HSBC and ICICI Securities, sources said. Pitch meetings were held on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

The foreign bidders for the mandate were Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS, while the local banks pitching were Axis, JM Financial, ICICI Securities and Kotak. (Reporting by S Anuradha)

