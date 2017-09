May 2 (Reuters) - Addex Therapeutics Ltd :

* Said on Friday FY income of 0.8 million Swiss francs ($0.83 million) vs 1.0 million francs year ago

* FY net loss of 4.2 million francs vs loss 1.8 million francs year ago

* Based on current expectations, full year 2016 cash utilization guidance is 2.0 million francs giving a cash runway into 2017

