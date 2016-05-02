BRIEF-Aap Implantate sees FY 2016 sales of 13-15 million euros

May 2 (Reuters) - Aap Implantate AG :

* Said on Saturday sees FY 2016 sales of between 13.0 million and 15.0 million euros ($17.19 million) in the continued operation with 20 pct growth in trauma products

* Sees FY 2016 EBITDA of between -5.5 million and -3.9 million euros for the continued operation

* Sees FY 2016 EDITDA of the Group (continued and discontinued operation) incl. deconsolidation gain of between 14.1 million and 15.7 million euros

