BRIEF-DEMIRE FY net profit totalled 28.9 million euros
May 2, 2016 / 6:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-DEMIRE FY net profit totalled 28.9 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Said on Friday group generated rental income of 43.3 million euros ($49.63 million) in the 2015 fiscal year; a more than tenfold increase over the level generated in the abbreviated 2014 fiscal year (April to December)

* FY earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were just slightly higher at 58.7 million euros compared to the abbreviated 2014 fiscal year (58.4 million euros)

* FY net profit totalled 28.9 million euros following 45.7 million euros in the previous year (April to December)

* Expects operating results (FFO) in 2016 to only slightly fall short of 20 million euros before non controlling interests

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8724 euros Gdynia Newsroom

