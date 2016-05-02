FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ISA Intelligent Sensing Anywhere FY net loss narrows to 267,911 euros
May 2, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ISA Intelligent Sensing Anywhere FY net loss narrows to 267,911 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2(Reuters) - ISA Intelligent Sensing Anywhere SA :

* On April 20 the company announced FY 2015 net loss of 267,911 euros ($307,669) versus loss 2.1 million euros year ago

* FY positive EBITDA 312,870 euros versus negative EBITDA 839,295 euros year ago

* FY sales and services 3.2 million euros versus 3.1 million euros year ago

* In FY 2016 targets to achieve higher than 40 percent growth in turnover and to keep three digits percentage growth in EBITDA

Source text: bit.ly/1rqOPSU

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8708 euros Gdynia Newsroom

