May 3(Reuters) - exceet Group SE :

* Said on Monday Q1 net sales of continued operations reached 31.5 million euros ($36.31 million) (3M 2015: 35.6 million euros), on a total group basis (incl. IDMS) 42.5 million euros (3M 2015: 46.0 million euros)

* Q1 EBITDA of continued operations reached 1.8 million euros(Q1 2015: 2.5 million euros), on a total group basis 1.7 million euros (3M 2015: 3.0 million euros)

