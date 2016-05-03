FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp to buy TLA Worldwide PLC
May 3, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp to buy TLA Worldwide PLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp :

* Says acquire TLA for stock and cash consideration to result in a combined co with an initial enterprise value of greater than $200 million

* AAPC announces agreement to acquire TLA Worldwide PLC

* Combined company will be led by TLA’s co-founders, Bart Campbell , chairman, and Michael J. Principe , CEO

* Under terms, each existing TLA shareholder may elect to receive all new AAPC shares, all cash or a combination thereof

* Says following transaction and combined company will trade on NASDAQ stock exchange

* TLA Worldwide will delist from AIM on london stock exchange following transaction

* Says AAPC and TLA directors have recommended that their respective shareholders vote in favor of deal

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

