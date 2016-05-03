FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Regus: strong start to year lifts shares
May 3, 2016

BUZZ-Regus: strong start to year lifts shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Regus +2.5% & top gainer on the FTSE 350 support services index after office space supplier reports strong start to the year

** Q1 rev 532.5 mln stg vs 452.3 mln stg year ago & co expects to deliver FY targets

** Over quarter of a full-day’s average volume crosses in first 30 mins of trade

** Strong cash generation in traditionally weakest qtr for it also impresses investors, backing co’s expectations to open some 350 new locations (50 more than previous guidance)

** Cash always positive - with market fearing co’s steep capex outlook & rapid expansion each yr will increase debt & reduce earnings

Co’s focus on returns should ensure continued strong profit growth, Investec writes, keeping “buy” rating

