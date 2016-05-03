FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Etalon recommends H2 dividend of $0.05 per share
May 3, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russia's Etalon recommends H2 dividend of $0.05 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Etalon Group Ltd says:

* Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of $0.05 per share for the year ended 31 December, which represents 29 percent of Etalon’s net profit for the second half of 2015;

* Pending AGM approval of the final 2015 dividend, Etalon Group’s total dividend payout for 2015 will amount to $0.08 per share, representing 28 percent of its 2015 net profit;

* The dividend to be paid on June 7, the ex-dividend date for holders of Etalon’s GDRs is May 12;

* Board also set out the following priorities for its strategic review: focus on sustainable growth in net income and operating cash flow; steady rise in dividend payments; diversify the business into new regions and new segments of the real estate market. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)

