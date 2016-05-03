FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Kosovo accepted as a member of UEFA
#Olympics News
May 3, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Soccer-Kosovo accepted as a member of UEFA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 3 (Reuters) - Kosovo was accepted as a member of UEFA on Tuesday, making it the 55th member of European soccer’s governing body.

UEFA’s annual Congress voted by 28 votes to 24 to accept the application from Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Two votes were declared invalid.

The decision means Kosovo’s national team can play international matches against other European sides and enter European competitions, as can its clubs. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

