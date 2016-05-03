FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital Management Q1 adj loss per Class A share $0.27
May 3, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital Management Q1 adj loss per Class A share $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous words from headline)

May 3 (Reuters) - Och-Ziff Capital Management Group :

* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share per class A share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* As of March 31, 2016, assets under management totaled $43.2 billion, a decrease of $5.1 billion, or 11%, from March 31, 2015

* Assets under management decreased to an estimated $42.0 billion as of May 1, 2016

* Board of directors of Och-Ziff did not declare a 2016 first-quarter dividend

* Distributable earnings per adjusted class A share excluding reserve-non-GAAP $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

