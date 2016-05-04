FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IndygoTech Minerals to lower capital and consolidate shares
May 4, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-IndygoTech Minerals to lower capital and consolidate shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - IndygoTech Minerals SA :

* Said on Monday that its shareholders resolved to consolidate its series A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H shares into series A shares

* Shareholders resolved to consolidate its series I and J shares into series J shares

* Resolved to consolidate its shares via change of shares nominal value to 0.5 zloty ($0.13) per share from 0.05 zloty per share

* After consolidation of shares the company’s share capital will comprise of 6,379,999 shares instead of 63,799,990 shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8331 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

