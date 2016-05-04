BRIEF-IndygoTech Minerals to lower capital and consolidate shares

May 4 (Reuters) - IndygoTech Minerals SA :

* Said on Monday that its shareholders resolved to consolidate its series A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H shares into series A shares

* Shareholders resolved to consolidate its series I and J shares into series J shares

* Resolved to consolidate its shares via change of shares nominal value to 0.5 zloty ($0.13) per share from 0.05 zloty per share

* After consolidation of shares the company’s share capital will comprise of 6,379,999 shares instead of 63,799,990 shares

