BRIEF-Pierrel signs 0.7 mln euro financing agreement

May 4 (Reuters) - Pierrel SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that its board approved to sign a financing agreement for up to 0.7 million euros ($803,740.00) with Petrone Group Srl (PG)

* PG is part of the Fin Polisippo group, owner of a 36.4 percent stake in Pierrel, and therefore acts as related party in the financing agreement

* The transfer with recourse from Pierrel Pharma Srl to PG of the VAT credit that tax authorities owe to Pierrel Pharma for 0.75 million euros acts as the guarantee of the loan

* Pierrel Pharma Srl is a Pierrel unit

* Loan has an interest rate of 5 percent per year and must be repaid by Dec. 31, 2017

