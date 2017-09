May 4 (Reuters) - Mavshack publ AB :

* Q1 net sales 4.5 million Swedish crowns ($559,318.87) versus 0.1 million crowns year ago

* Q1 operating loss 6.0 million crowns versus loss 10.9 million crowns year ago

* Company will continue its expansion in 2016, primarily in the middle east Source text: bit.ly/26S6CTB Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0455 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)