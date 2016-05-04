FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adidas CEO says Reebok fits well in portfolio
May 4, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Adidas CEO says Reebok fits well in portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Adidas Ag

* Adidas CEO says part of golf business not to be sold accounts for about 40 percent of the unit’s sales

* Adidas CEO says that Reebok fits extremely well in portfolio

* Adidas CEO says does not intend to sell the Reebok CCM hockey business

* Adidas CEO says golf business still makes small loss but improving quarter to quarter

* Adidas CEO declines to comment on report it extends deal with German soccer federation, but keen to do so

* Adidas CEO says it is only a matter of time before it regains no. 2 position in U.S. Market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)

