BRIEF-Melco International Development Limited becomes the single largest shareholder of Melco Crown Entertainment

May 4 (Reuters) -

* Melco becomes the single largest shareholder of Melco Crown Entertainment

* Melco International Development Limited says pursuant to agreement which MCE agreed to repurchase 155 million shares (equivalent to 51.7 million ADS) from CAI

* Aggregate purchase price for share repurchase is US$800.8 million

* Melco International Development Limited says Melco Crown Entertainment entered into a share repurchase agreement with unit of crown resorts limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)