BRIEF-Time Warner says continue to see positive trends in both advertising and subscription revenue in Q2 - Conf call
May 4, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Time Warner says continue to see positive trends in both advertising and subscription revenue in Q2 - Conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc

* “In the second quarter, we continue to see positive trends in both advertising and subscription revenue” -Conf call

* “Vast majority of affiliate deals will be up in the next 18 months to two years” -Conf call

* On Turner-“have 20 more new seasons of owned original seasons on our networks for Q2” -Conf call

* “Time Warner sees Q2 turner segment advertising revenue growth to be in mid to high single digits” - Conf call

* On Turner-“for q2 scatter pricing at domestic entertainment networks continues to be up well in double digits versus up front” - Conf call Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
