BRIEF-Tatfondbank FY 2015 net loss widens to RUB 8.46 billion

May 4 (Reuters) - Tatfondbank :

* Reported FY 2015 net interest income of 1.43 billion roubles ($21.62 million) versus 3.69 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2015 loss for the year of 8.46 billion roubles versus loss of 750.5 million roubles year ago

* FY 2015 net fee and commission income 1.39 billion rouble versus 1.59 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2015 provision for impairment 6.79 billion roubles versus 3.41 billion roubles year ago

Source text - bit.ly/1QS8P5D

