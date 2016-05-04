FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Twenty-First Century Fox reports Q3 earnings of $0.44/share from continuing ops
May 4, 2016 / 9:02 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Twenty-First Century Fox reports Q3 earnings of $0.44/share from continuing ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Twenty-first Century Fox Inc

* Q3 filmed entertainment segment OIBDA $470 million

* 21st Century Fox reports third quarter total segment operating income before depreciation and amortization of $1.88 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.44 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $7.23 billion versus i/b/e/s view $7.18 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations excluding items

* Cable network programming quarterly segment OIBDA increased 12% to $1.38 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

