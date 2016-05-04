BRIEF-Medifast Q1 earnings per share from cont ops $0.36

May 4 (Reuters) - Medifast Inc :

* Medifast, Inc. announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 to $0.53 from continuing operations

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations

* Reports Q1 earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations

* Reports Q1 revenue $72.3 million

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue about $70 million to $73 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.75 to $1.80 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $275 million to $282 million

* Q1 revenue $72.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: