BRIEF-Medifast Q1 earnings per share from cont ops $0.36

Sections
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 10:28 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Medifast Inc :

* Medifast, Inc. announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 to $0.53 from continuing operations

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations

* Reports Q1 earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations

* Reports Q1 revenue $72.3 million

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue about $70 million to $73 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.75 to $1.80 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $275 million to $282 million

* Q1 revenue $72.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
