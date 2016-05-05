BRIEF-Soitec repurchases 22 mln OCEANEs at a unit price of 2.45 euro

May 5 (Reuters) - Soitec SA :

* Reported on Wednesday the repurchase of 22,073,131 of the 2018 OCEANEs initially issued, i.e. a global amount of about 54,079,170.95 euros ($62.14 million)

* Standing repurchase offer will be placed for a period of 5 consecutive trading days, i.e. from 5 May 2016 to 11 May 2016 included

* Standing repurchase offer will be made at the same price as that decided for the reverse bookbuilding, i.e. 2.45 euros (accrued coupon included) per 2018 OCEANE

