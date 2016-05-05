FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Soitec repurchases 22 mln OCEANEs at a unit price of 2.45 euro
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
May 5, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Soitec repurchases 22 mln OCEANEs at a unit price of 2.45 euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Soitec SA :

* Reported on Wednesday the repurchase of 22,073,131 of the 2018 OCEANEs initially issued, i.e. a global amount of about 54,079,170.95 euros ($62.14 million)

* Standing repurchase offer will be placed for a period of 5 consecutive trading days, i.e. from 5 May 2016 to 11 May 2016 included

* Standing repurchase offer will be made at the same price as that decided for the reverse bookbuilding, i.e. 2.45 euros (accrued coupon included) per 2018 OCEANE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8702 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.