BRIEF-TK Development: insiders buy around 7 mln shares

May 5 (Reuters) - TK Development A/S :

* Announced on Wednesday a number of transactions on own shares involving insiders

* Kirk & Thorsen Invest buys 2.4 mln shares in company for 14.9 million Danish crowns ($2.3 million)

* Strategic Capital buys 600,000 shares in company for 3.8 million crowns

* Strategic Investments buys 1.3 mln shares in company for 8.0 million crowns

* Aconcagua Management buys 1.3 mln shares in company for 7.9 million crowns

* Chairman Niels Roth buys 832,067 shares in company for 5.2 million crowns

* Board member Arne Gerlyng-Hansen, Board member Henrik Heideby, President and CEO Frede Clausen and EVP Robert Andersen each buy 150,000 shares in company for 938,400 crowns

