FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fortuna says Q1 EBITDA drops 37 pct, confirms 2016 full-year outlook
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
May 5, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fortuna says Q1 EBITDA drops 37 pct, confirms 2016 full-year outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv

* Says gross win rose 7.6 percent to 38.1 million euros ($43.77 million) in the first quarter, total amounts staked increased by 26.3 percent to 251.7 million euros

* Says earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped by 37.1 percent to 4.6 million euros

* Says confirms 2016 outlook for EBITDA to drop 10-15 percent year-on-year, due to the increase in betting tax in the Czech Republic, online handling fee abolishment in Slovakia and continuing investments Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8705 euros) (Reporting by Robert Muller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.